Following solid H119 results, with EBIT up 23.8% y-o-y to €20.5m in H119, Ferratum reiterated its FY19 EBIT guidance of over €45m. The company continues its strategic shift to longer-term lending by expanding and optimising the offering across geographies and products. In parallel, Ferratum is in the process of launching a new mobile banking application (Mobile Wallet) based on its IT platform FerraOS. The company plans to transform the Mobile Wallet into a scalable financial platform with open application program interface (API) access. Ferratum has set its mid-term EBIT target at €100m pa.

