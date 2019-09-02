A new coating developed by scientists at Stanford promises to bring lithium metal batteries 'closer to reality', by significantly extending their operational lifetime and limiting the occurrence of dendrites at the anode, which can cause short circuiting and fires.Scientists at Stanford University and the U.S. Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California have developed a coating for lithium metal batteries which they say could overcome safety and performance issues that hold back the promising technology. Lithium metal batteries could offer far better energy density ...

