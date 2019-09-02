- Applications for research and development themes related to new technologies to which precious metals can contribute to and the practical application of products close on November 29



TOKYO, Sept 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The TANAKA Memorial Foundation (Representative Director: Hideya Okamoto) announced that it will take applications for research themes for FY2019 Precious Metals Research Grants between September 2 (Mon) and November 29 (Fri). Applications will be accepted from Japanese educational institutions and public research institutes conducting research and development using precious metals. In this 21st year of the research grant, recipients will receive up to 5 million yen for the Platinum Award, 2 million yen for the Gold Award, 1 million yen for the Silver Award, 1 million yen for the Young Researcher Award, and 300,000 yen for the Encouragement Award.



Applications for the Precious Metals Research Grants are open to themes in all fields related to new technology, and research and development in which precious metals can make a contribution. Applications can be submitted through the application form on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website (https://tanaka-foundation.or.jp) and, after strict examination, award recipients will be announced at the end of March 2020.



The TANAKA Memorial Foundation aims to contribute to the development and cultivation of new fields for precious metals, and to the development of science, technology and the social economy, by conducting activities that enable more people to experience a prosperous society. This program is being implemented as part of activities to support the various challenges faced in the "new world opened up by precious metals." Last year, research on an iridium oxide microelectrode that is expected to contribute to the medical field and a CoPt-based nanocomposite material that is expected to contribute to the further advancement of information processing and communications were awarded the Gold Award. TANAKA looks forward to seeing the passionate research of applicants.



Overview of the 2019 Precious Metals Research Grants



Theme:

- Themes that involve any of the following: new technologies to which precious metals can make a contribution, research related to precious metals that will bring innovative evolution to products, or research and development of new products using precious metals



Grant amounts:

- Platinum Award: 5 million yen (1 award)

- Gold Award: 2 million yen (1 award)

- Silver Awards: 1 million yen (4 awards)

- Young Researcher Awards: 1 million yen (2 awards)

- Encouragement Award: 300,000 yen (several awards)

* The grant amount is treated as a scholarship donation.

* Awards may not be granted in some cases.

* The number of awards is subject to change.



Eligible Candidates:

- Personnel who belong to (or work for) educational institutions in Japan (universities, graduate schools, or technical colleges), or public and related research institutions.

* As long as the applicant is affiliated with a research institution in Japan, the base of activity can be in Japan or overseas.

* The Young Researcher Awards are for researchers under the age of 37 as of April 1, 2019.



Application period:

- 9am, September 2, 2019 (Mon) - 5pm, November 29, 2019 (Fri)



Application method:

- Enter the required information on the application form available on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website (https://tanaka-foundation.or.jp) and upload details of the research (papers and supplementary material on the theme).



Announcement:

- Results will be announced on the TANAKA Memorial Foundation website around the end of March 2020.

* TANAKA will contact the award recipients directly.



Conditions:

Research content that falls under any of the following

- New technology related to precious metals.

- Research and development related to precious metals that bring about innovative evolution in products.

- Research and development of new products using precious metals.

* Precious metal refers to eight elements of platinum, gold, silver, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium.

* If development is conducted jointly (or planned to be) with other material manufacturers, please indicate so.

* Products that have already been commercialized, put to practical use, or that are planned are not eligible.



Inquiries concerning the research grant program:

Precious Metals Research Grants Office

Marketing Department, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

22F Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-6422

TEL: 03-6311-5596 FAX: 03-6311-5529 E-mail: joseikin@ml.tanaka.co.jp

TANAKA Memorial Foundation website: http://tanaka-foundation.or.jp



TANAKA Memorial Foundation



Established: April 1, 2015

Address: 22F Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Hideya Okamoto (Senior Advisor to TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Purpose of Business: To provide grants for research related to precious metals to contribute to the development and cultivation of new fields for precious metals, and to the development of science, technology, and the social economy.

Areas of Business: Provision of grants for scientific and technological research related to precious metals. Recognition of excellent analysis of precious metals and holding of seminars and other events.



TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.



Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Akira Tanae, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees: 2,332 (as of March 31, 2019)

Sales: 765,869.423 million yen (FY 2018)

Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

Website: https://pro.tanaka.co.jp/en



