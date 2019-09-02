DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Corporate Action Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: Statement regarding recent press speculation 02-Sep-2019 / 17:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Statement regarding recent press speculation* Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc ("*Williams*") notes the recent press speculation with regards to Williams Advanced Engineering *("WAE")*. In order to support and accelerate WAE's long term growth, including the commercialisation of various technology opportunities, Williams confirms it is in the early stages of exploring options for WAE, including the possible sale of an equity stake in WAE. There can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming. Any further announcements will be made as appropriate. 02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Grove, Wantage OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700 Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705 E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 WKN: A1H6VM Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 867225 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 867225 02-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

September 02, 2019 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)