Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.0667 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 550296 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 18722 EQS News ID: 867301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2019 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)