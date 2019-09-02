Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26th, 2019 to August 30th, 2019 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Market
26/08/2019
FR0011950732
42 866
11,7295
XPAR
26/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
26/08/2019
FR0011950732
134
11,5600
CHIX
26/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
27/08/2019
FR0011950732
73 897
11,7467
XPAR
27/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
27/08/2019
FR0011950732
6 103
11,7578
CHIX
27/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
28/08/2019
FR0011950732
68 344
11,5260
XPAR
28/08/2019
FR0011950732
9 454
11,4703
BATE
28/08/2019
FR0011950732
14 981
11,5142
CHIX
28/08/2019
FR0011950732
6 830
11,4801
TRQX
29/08/2019
FR0011950732
39 957
11,5948
XPAR
29/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
29/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 380
11,5354
CHIX
29/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
30/08/2019
FR0011950732
40 000
11,6586
XPAR
30/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
30/08/2019
FR0011950732
5 000
11,6852
CHIX
30/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
TOTAL
308 946
11,6370
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
