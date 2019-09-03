The newly created role will see Groupon veteran, James Scott, strengthening the business for a period of ambitious growth

GlobalWebIndex, the leading supplier of audience insights to the global marketing industry, today announces the appointment of James Scott to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will champion the growth and scalability of the business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005235/en/

GlobalWebIndex adds James Scott to executive team in a global role of Chief Commercial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

James will be responsible for the commercial strategy and development of sales, account growth and customer service activities to drive market share. He will oversee inside sales and mid-market customers current and new, making sure that all functions of the organisation are aligned to meet its strategic commercial objectives. Sebastian Hedencrona, Chief Revenue Officer, will continue to drive the enterprise division of the company, working closely alongside James.

Commenting on the company's new growth plans, GlobalWebIndex CEO Tom Smith said: "With scale comes a diverse set of needs. For us to continue delivering value and services that resonate with different client needs at this level, we need to hone in on the internal development and investment required. Bringing in fresh eyes and new thinking to complement our existing experience and knowledge is critical. To this end, James brings with him an arsenal of experience in bootstrapping, fundraising, hyper-growth and managing the business through the entire scale-up life cycle."

James began his career with a seven-year stint at UBS, before migrating to the start-up world, initially working with start-ups in Dubai and later building his own businesses in the US. James joined Groupon in 2011 to help the business withstand the extreme pressures of hypergrowth. After a short time, he was promoted to Head of Sales and later Managing Director, running a team of 450 and transforming the UK into the fastest growing country across Groupon's 42 markets.

For the past two years James has been scaling the commercial function at Fospha, a marketing technology business which delivers digital attribution. He previously worked with Vendigo, a fintech in the point-of-sale finance arena, taking it through a seed and series A funding and launching in 3 markets.

James Scott comments "Businesses that not only have the potential to scale, but also the mindset for fast growth are places I've always been drawn to. My greatest successes have stemmed from working with groups like this and that's precisely what makes this move to GlobalWebIndex so exciting."

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex is a market research company headquartered in London that provides audience insight across 46 countries to the world's largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations. It gathers in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.

Clients including Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform. The company maintains a global panel of more than 18 million connected consumers, which it leverages to create over 40,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. In 2019, GlobalWebIndex expanded its profiling capabilities to include 17,000 working professionals across 10 global markets and 40 industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190902005235/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire Global for GlobalWebIndex

Liam Rawson

globalwebindex@hotwireglobal.com