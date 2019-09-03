YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX brings 6 Arkave VR arenas to music festival and opens 2 new Pop-Up arenas in mall

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX)(OTC:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the installation of 6 Arkave VR arenas at the 2019 edition of Rock in Rio and launches 2 new Arkave VR pop-up arenas in a new shopping mall in Brazil.

Arkave in Rock in Rio

For the first time, Arkave VR has been booked as an attraction to the traditional music festival Rock in Rio. In its 19th edition since 1985, this year the festival will host artists like Drake, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Muse in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Six Arkave VR will be featured as a main attraction at a new area named Gameplay Arena that will bring digital games, eSports and different activities to music and gaming fans.

"We are thrilled to bring Arkave VR to such an iconic event. Arkave was a tremendous success at Game XP, where we had an estimated 7000 players in the four days of the event, with non-stop lines and 100% positive feedback. We are already in negotiations for the 2020 event" - stated Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave VR.

New Pop-Up Arenas in Shopping Mall

Two new arenas opened up this past weekend at the Shopping Vila Velha, in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil. They will stay open to the public for 45 days.

This is the second shopping mall to receive Arkave VR arenas as part of a partnership to bring pop-up arenas to malls with high volume public with costs covered by the partner and shared revenues with YDX.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX: www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

