Kezzler Announces Industry's First Grass-to-Glass Traceability & Consumer Engagement for Infant Formula Brand, FRISO

- Kezzler enables FrieslandCampina to reinforce transparency and build trust with Chinese consumers -

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kezzler was selected by one of the world's largest dairy companies, FrieslandCampina, to provide global traceability services for their top infant formula brand, FRISO. Industry-first and only smart packaging solution TrackEasy, was launched in Hong Kong during August and is currently being rolled out in mainland China.

The project involves the application of unique, secure and traceable identities to every single product. By tracking the products from farmer to consumer, the solution supports confidence in FRISO infant formula by eliminating concerns regarding fraudulent products in-market and enabling FrieslandCampina to engage with consumers directly.

A unique QR code is printed on the can for traceability purposes. A second code will be placed inside, providing a channel for direct consumer engagement, including loyalty programs and promotions.

The FRISO brand is manufactured in The Netherlands and exported to China. As the product moves through the supply chain, data from upstream production partners, such as dairy farmers, and downstream participants, such as importers and distributors, is associated with each unit using Kezzler's traceability solution.

Kezzler's state of the art traceability platform is integrated with FrieslandCampina's existing IT infrastructure and logistical systems, leaving them well positioned for continued rollout.

"We live in a world of complex, global supply chains. To properly ensure food safety, brands need to have full visibility from ingredients through to consumption for every product sold.

"We are proud to support FrieslandCampina in their mission to bring safe and sustainable products to consumers. I am convinced that this level of transparency will soon be expected for all consumer products."

Christine C. Akselsen, CEO of Kezzler

The consumers can scan the FRISO products using their phone and experience the grass-to-glass journey of the exact product in hand. They can check authenticity, learn more about the origin and be rewarded for their loyalty.

The TrackEasy solution is integrated with China's popular WeChat platform, allowing consumers to scan directly within the app.

Commenting on the project, Hans Wessels, Senior Project Manager at FrieslandCampina stated, "Ensuring our consumers can have full confidence in FrieslandCampina brands is paramount. This is why we have adopted Kezzler's serialization technology to deliver supply chain visibility for our infant formula brands, as well as providing a way for stakeholders throughout the supply chain to validate their products in real-time."

In the first phase of the project, Kezzler is serializing all FRISO products destined for China and the solution will be rolled out to other markets.

About Kezzler

Kezzler, a global leader in serialization technologies, offers solutions for brand protection, supply chain visibility and connecting with consumers. It does this by giving every item a unique, secure and traceable identity in the form of a code.

The patented, innovative and scalable technologies are used worldwide by an array of the top brands in multiple industries including fast moving consumer goods, food and beverage, agriculture, luxury, industrial, and pharmaceuticals.

