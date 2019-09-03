Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2PFTD ISIN: CH0468525222 Ticker-Symbol: 6MD 
Lang & Schwarz
03.09.19
10:03 Uhr
73,70 Euro
+2,50
+3,51 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDACTA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDACTA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,20
74,20
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDACTA
MEDACTA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDACTA GROUP SA73,70+3,51 %