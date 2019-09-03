Q-linea Strengthens Management Team

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 3,2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), a diagnostic company focused on developing and delivering solutions to accurately and rapidly diagnose infectious diseases, today announced Thomas Fritz has been appointed the company's Chief Commercial Officer and will be part of Q-linea's management team.

"In previous roles, Thomas Fritz has successfully driven results, both in terms of sales and profits, and I am pleased to welcome him to the Q-linea family. His experiences from both mature and emerging markets will be a big advantage for us at future launches in Europe and the US." says Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

Thomas Fritz has over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in the IVD industry (in vitro diagnostics), most recently as commercial manager for Microbiology at Thermo Fischer, EMEA, a unit with 200 employees and annual sales of $ 250 million. Thomas Fritz starts at Q-linea in September 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com,

+46(0)70-323 77 60

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46(0)70-600 15 20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09:00 CET on September 3, 2019.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/q-linea-strengthens-management-team,c2894470

The following files are available for download: