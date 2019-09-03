DGAP-Media / 2019-09-03 / 09:06 *Press release* Munich, September 3rd 2019 *Launch of international version of RiC Channel over Central and Eastern Europe in cooperation with A1 Telekom Austria Group* Well-known family channel RiC has launched on September 1st its international version in English and German across the Central and Eastern Europe region with A1 Telekom Austria Group as a strong partner to strategically further develop RiC's coverage. As of now pay-TV operators across Eastern-Europe and beyond will be able to add RiC continually to their TV-bouquet. The channel is carried over A1 Telekom Austria Group's direct2home technical platform on Eutelsat 16A, the leading broadcast position for Central and Eastern Europe, with extensive coverage of the CEE region. RiC the Raven is not only an animated series but also the broadcaster's hilarious mascot connecting with a broad international audience. The start of RiC's international version is a natural evolution following the RiC launch 2012 in GAS (as the only private European German language kids channel) and the successful start of its sister channel RiK 2015 in Slovakia (as the first channel for Kids in Slovak language worldwide). The international version of RiC offers award-winning English and German educational series to the whole family. The high-quality English dialogues have been carefully developed in collaboration with pedagogues over several years - most of its classic stories are based on popular children's books and novels. RiC content strengthens the English language fluency of the kids, encourages creativity and conveys important social values - this is an important aspect that kids do not necessarily learn at school. This way RiC provides a healthy balance of entertainment and learning or we can summarize it as "learning by laughing"! "It was to time to make our beloved RiC Channel available for an international audience - nowadays English language is more important than ever! Thanks to RiC kids and family can enjoy our beautiful English stories and improve their vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation. In addition RiC promotes family togetherness and transgenerational viewing", says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of YFE AG. "We are very happy to move RiC to the next level with A1 Telekom Austria Group, who have been extremely supportive from the very beginning of our cooperation", comments Bernhard Stephan, CCO of YFE AG. "We are very excited to have this long-term partnership with YFE. It allows us to distribute and offer the excellent content of RiC International that will inform, educate and entertain the audience in Europe. We are pleased to provide safe and secure technical delivery of the channel via A1 Telekom Austria Group's direct2home platform to all pay-TV operators within the Europe-wide coverage of Eutelsat 16A", adds Elena Petrova, Head of Global Sales, Broadcasting, A1 Telekom Austria Group. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VPRT). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning your family Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa, Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). RiC commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch. Contact: Your Family Entertainment AG Laurence Robinet Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91 Email: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [1] www.fixundfoxi.tv [2] www.rictv.de [3] www.ric.today [4] *About A1 Telekom Austria Group* A1 Telekom Austria Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with more than 24 million customers, currently operating in seven countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia (A1), Belarus (velcom), the Republic of Serbia (Vip mobile) and the Republic of North Macedonia (one.Vip). Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Telekom Austria Group achieved revenues of 4.47 billion Euros by year end 2018. Around 19.000 employees and state of the art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services provider in the world, A1 Telekom Austria Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions. For further information please visit our Website at https://www.a1.group/wholesale More information regarding this press release: Dr. Michael Höfler A1 Group Spokesperson +43 664 66 30362 michael.hoefler@a1.group End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2019-09-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yf-e.com ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 867257 End of News DGAP Media 867257 2019-09-03 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96ba7cef5050785e3a1b4496edf815b&application_id=867257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad2fa63bd15b803a7667c43cbc3b23cd&application_id=867257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=397f71d34a3031aa83bbf50074bfc07e&application_id=867257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eb78225d09733bd8136efa51c851f753&application_id=867257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2019 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)