AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2019 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 02/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.3069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17007050 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 18816 EQS News ID: 867585 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2019 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)