CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Secures GasPTi Orders From Leading U.S. Energy Producer and Transporter

Nascent, Ongoing Penetration of Customer with Sizeable Natural Gas Assets

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CUI) wholly-owned Energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems ("Orbital" or the "Company"), announced that it has received orders to supply GasPTi systems for deployment across multiple natural gas plants by one of the largest U.S.-based producers and transporters of energy. These orders, part of a nascent, ongoing roll-out of GasPTi across the customer's extensive natural gas assets, will be utilized to deliver operating and environmental improvements and practically eliminate ongoing costs associated with maintenance and natural gas consumption at certain customer facilities.

GasPTi, a complete, integrated sampling and analysis system that includes Orbital's proprietary GasPT analyzer and VE Technology sampling system, delivers a unique and revolutionary method to almost instantly and accurately determine natural gas quality in a cost-efficient manner. A build-to-stock product that can be installed in hours, GasPTi also meets the customer's stringent delivery timeline requirements that legacy technology-based gas chromatography and conventional sample systems cannot meet.

"These orders validate GasPTi as a process control device by an industry standard-bearer that should further elevate our profile within the natural gas industry," stated William Clough, chief executive officer and president of CUI Global. "Given the customer's substantial natural gas footprint and their preference for our system, we are well-positioned to secure additional orders in the future."

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.orbitalgas.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

