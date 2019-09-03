Suominen Corporation: Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen's three largest registered shareholders AC Invest Two B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by AC Invest Two B.V.;

Erik Malmberg, Investment Advisory Professional, Triton Advisers AB, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;

Hanna Kaskela, Director of Responsible Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jan Johansson, Chair of Suominen's Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Committee were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company's shareholders' register on September 2, 2019.



The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.



Suominen Corporation

Petri Helsky, President & CEO



For additional information, please contact: Petri Helsky, tel. +358 10 214 3080



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. Suominen's share.



