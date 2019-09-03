Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Noxafil (posaconazole) Delayed-release Tablets in the United States

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical (Par), has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck's Noxafil (posaconazole) delayed-release tablets, 100 mg. Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, recently entered into an exclusive U.S. supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic version of the product. The agreement also includes rights to posaconazole 40mg/mL oral suspension which Par intends to launch in the coming months.

"Par is pleased to provide patients and providers with access to a lower-cost treatment through our launch of the authorized generic version of Noxafil," said Domenic Ciarico, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile & Generics at Endo. "We are proud to add this differentiated product to our portfolio."

Noxafil is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

About Par Pharmaceutical

Par Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, NY, develops, manufactures and markets safe, innovative and cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products that help improve patient quality of life. Par, among the top leaders in the U.S. generics industry, possesses a portfolio that includes sterile injectables, alternative dosage forms and many other differentiated products. Par is advancing a robust research and development (R&D) pipeline of potential products. Par is an operating company of Endo International plc. Learn more at www.endo.com or www.parpharm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the intent to launch products in the future and product availability. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could individually or in the aggregate affect Endo's future financial results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements or from historical results. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.