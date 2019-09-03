Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

03.09.2019 | 12:53
(101 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Updated financial calendar for 2019

TDC and DKT Holdings releases its updated financial calendar for 2019 as set out below.

8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

14 November
Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

31 December
End of fiscal year 2019

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment

  • Release 7 - 2019 Financial calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/272f67a5-b77b-4877-a29d-6bd6dcbdac61)

