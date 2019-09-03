TDC A/S and DKT Holdings ApS: Updated financial calendar for 2019

TDC and DKT Holdings releases its updated financial calendar for 2019 as set out below.

8 October

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

14 November

Interim Financial Statements January - September 2019

31 December

End of fiscal year 2019

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

