Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W025 ISIN: US09609G1004  Ticker-Symbol: BLE 
Tradegate
30.08.19
17:12 Uhr
94,40 Euro
+0,76
+0,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,96
95,00
14:22
93,44
94,86
14:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO
BLUEBIRD BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUEBIRD BIO INC94,40+0,81 %