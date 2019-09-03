SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on increasing the total cost savings for airport handling spend by 13% for an airline company.

Engagement background

The company wanted to identify major spend categories to improve their sourcing process. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to determine critical spend areas with high degree of risk to address the depreciating financial performance of the company.

They also wanted to develop better negotiation strategies for contracts to address colossal cost challenges.

"Since over 50% of an airline's cost base goes to suppliers, airline companies need to develop long-term contracts and identify hidden penalty fees to improve their financial performance," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client one of the fastest-growing airline companies - increased the total cost savings for airport handling spend by 13%. The solution offered helped them to:

Better manage their cost base and increase revenues.

Improve the operating model for procurement and identify cost reduction opportunities

Outcome: With SpendEdge's help, the airline company was able to analyze spend trends and consolidate categories at the station where cargo handling suppliers were more. This helped the client to better negotiate contracts and improve the total cost savings for airport handling spend Our comprehensive airline industry analysis also helped the client to analyze high-profile elements that were impacting cost and brand reputation. The solution offered helped the client to transform the traditional cost contract into a revenue-generating deal and save $3 million.

