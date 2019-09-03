Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DMQW ISIN: CA00827Y1060 Ticker-Symbol: 34IA 
Berlin
03.09.19
12:59 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFINITY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFINITY METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFFINITY METALS
AFFINITY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFFINITY METALS CORP0,0550,00 %