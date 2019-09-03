U.S. Marijuana LegalizationIt's hard to be bullish on marijuana stocks right now due to the downturn. Or at least, it's hard if you're in the game for short-term profits. On the flip side, for those looking to go long and see real gains down the road, this might be as good a time as any.First you have the fact that pot stocks, by falling, have now hit bargain prices that will no doubt rise in the future when the market stabilizes.While you may be waiting some time for that stabilization to come, it's almost a certainty at this point. We've seen the market dip multiple times before, only to reward those with steel nerves with higher gains on the other side.And the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...