ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today the company plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.

Executive management is scheduled to present Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

