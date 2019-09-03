Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N85T ISIN: US7611235042 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
12.04.19
09:15 Uhr
0,135 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,220
0,230
02.01.
03.09.2019 | 14:08
(38 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today the company plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.

Executive management is scheduled to present Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:
Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-429-6680 x106
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Debbie Kaster
Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5403
debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558231/ReShape-LifesciencesTM-to-Participate-in-the-H-C-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE