Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DU8Q ISIN: CA74141E1043 Ticker-Symbol: 18H 
Tradegate
03.09.19
11:41 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,004
+15,51 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,022
0,027
16:06
0,020
0,025
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC0,028+15,51 %