Yowie Group: Yowie Supported the Wildlife Conservation Society to Help Protect Animals Around the World

By Purchasing Yowie's Surprise-Inside Chocolates, Parents and Their Kids Helped Yowie North America Raise a Quarter-Million Dollars for the Wildlife Conservation Society

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) has proudly supported the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) to help save wildlife and wild places globally. From June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019, a percentage of the net proceeds from Yowie's Wildlife Conservation Series surprise-inside chocolates was donated to WCS, a total of $250,000, thanks to Yowie's dedicated consumer base of parents and their kids.

WCS uses conservation science to secure protections for threatened wildlife species across the planet's largest intact wild places. WCS is making a significant impact worldwideby safeguarding critical habitats, scaling up wildlife crime prevention, creating protected areas on land and at sea and strengthening urban wildlife parks as hubs for conservation and science education.

These efforts align perfectly with one of Yowie's core missions to encourage parents to start a conversation with their kids about the environment. Every chocolate is shaped like one of the loveable Yowie characters: Rumble, Crag, Boof, Ditty, Squish and Nap. Yowies are magical creatures and champions of our threatened environment, they are here to show us the wonders of our natural heritage, remind us of its value, and teach us how to help save the natural world - all while having loads of fun at the same time.

Inside each delicious, non-GMO, nut-free, gluten-free, and Kosher and Halal-certified pure milk chocolate character is a limited-edition collectible animal and a full color leaflet. The leaflet features a picture of the animal, its characteristics and its conservation status. From here, parents and their kids can learn more about the animals in the collection and play exciting yet educational games by following Yowie World on social media via YouTube, Facebook or Instagram and by visiting www.YowieWorld.com.

Yowie surprise-inside chocolates are now available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target and many more. For more information visit- www.YowieWorld.com/Support.

About Yowie

Each Yowie-surprise inside chocolate, created in the shape of the Yowie characters and wrapped in foil, contains limited-edition collectible animal toys, and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the animal, its characteristics and its conservation status. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label chocolate, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie surprise-inside chocolates are now available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. for more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

# # #

Contact:

Katie Morales

yowie@interdependence.com

949-777-2439

SOURCE: Yowie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557935/Yowie-Supported-the-Wildlife-Conservation-Society-to-Help-Protect-Animals-Around-the-World