SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest downloadable presentation on how businesses can analyze global supply markets with the aid of supply market intelligence solution. Supply market intelligence can help businesses to monitor supply market conditions and develop effective supply chain strategies. It can also help businesses to gain in-depth sourcing and procurement insights and achieve significant monetary benefits.

SpendEdge's customized supply market intelligence solutions have helped numerous companies to stay competitive by understanding possible supply channels and obtaining the geographic distribution of suppliers. Our latest presentation covers how SpendEdge has helped companies from different categories to gain detailed sourcing insights and improve their supply chain strategies. It also highlights how the supply market intelligence solution has helped companies to understand various components of supply markets and identify low-cost country suppliers

According to our experts, leveraging supply market intelligence solution has become an important part of organizations. Supply market intelligence services help companies to anticipate demand patterns and procure services at the right prices. It focuses on gaining comprehensive insights for procuring the right products and services at the right price levels from suppliers. This is one of the prime reasons why best-in-class companies leverage supply market intelligence solutions to achieve significant savings. This presentation, which is now available for free download, will help you understand the importance of supply market intelligence solution in improving supply chain efficiency and gaining an edge over competitors.

How Can Supply Market Intelligence Solution Benefit Businesses?

#1: Developing Effective Supply Chain Strategies to Strengthen their Presence in North America

Rising global competition was making it difficult for a chemicals company in North America to address high-cost pressure and identify opportunities for organic growth. They felt the need to improve supply market intelligence process to better address market complexities.

The solution offered helped the client to perform comprehensive supply market analysis and gain real-time insights on suppliers' activities. This enabled them to develop effective supply chain strategies, strengthen their presence in North America, and improve value-added processes.

#2: Analyzing the Global Supply Market for a Pharmaceutical Drugs Company

A leading pharmaceutical drugs company wanted to develop an effective supply chain management system. However, their supply chain management goals overlapped with market intelligence. Therefore, they wanted to leverage the supply market intelligence solution to analyze the global market and improve supply chain efficiency

With the help of experts at SpendEdge, they developed a commodity profile to better understand the market landscape. This enabled them to determine cost structures of suppliers, identify supply market trends, and gain detailed insights regarding the global supply market.

#3: Tackling Price Fluctuations and Realizing $30 Million in Savings

Owing to the disruptions caused by new technologies in the automotive category, the client felt the need to devise effective supply market intelligence strategy and analyze different categories of auto parts. However, this required them to minimize category spend and rebalance their global supply base.

SpendEdge's experts extracted information from their internal databases and rationalized the supply base. This helped the client to identify potential suppliers, address price fluctuations and supply market challenges, and achieve savings of $30 million.

Want to gain more information?

