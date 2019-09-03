MPX International Corporation: MPX International Secures Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Quality System Certification for Canveda Manufacturing Facility in Peterborough, Ontario

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI; OTC PINK:MPXOF) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canveda Inc. ("Canveda") has achieved Gold Status in its bQb-cert Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") and Quality System Compliance Audit at its 12,000 square foot facility located in Peterborough, Ontario, where it produces high quality cannabis flower. Achieving GMP certification demonstrates MPXI's commitment to quality and safety in cannabis manufacturing and is an important milestone in the Company's international growth strategy.

MPXI is strategically positioned to pursue opportunities in the emerging global cannabis marketplace and plans to use its cannabis assets in Canada as a base to export to targeted international markets. Securing bQb-cert GMP certification at its Ontario production facility ensures that MPXI's products are consistently produced and controlled according to Canada's highest regulatory standards, enabling the Company to start exporting its products to Australia and other markets. The Company is also working toward EU GMP certification, to facilitate the export of its products to the European Union.

"With a score of 97.7%, achieving this certification proves we have best in class production standards, software and record keeping. As the international markets continue their march towards legalization of cannabis, GMP certification in Canada is more important than ever as it will allow us to immediately use our Canveda facility as a portal to export our products internationally," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPXI. "As part of our international strategy, we are also working toward authorization to export to the European Union, which has the strictest cannabis GMP standards in the world, while also developing our international assets in Switzerland, Malta and elsewhere. Furthermore, on a national scale, GMP status also provides our Canadian medical cannabis patients with strong quality control assurance, further setting Canveda and its products apart."

Canveda continues to develop different strain varieties and recently received its final sales licence enabling it to sell fresh and dried cannabis directly to medical patients, provincial and territorial cannabis boards and other licensees holding a licence to sell for medical purposes.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

