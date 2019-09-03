CRU Launches New Military-Grade Rugged Storage Device

The ioSafe Solo Hawk Rugged SSD provides industrial facilities and people in rugged environments with extreme data protection capabilities

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU, a trusted provider of data security, data transport and disaster-proof data storage devices to the Department of Defense as well as other government agencies and commercial enterprises, today announced the launch of the ioSafe Solo Hawk Rugged SSD. The new portable storage device, available in 500GB and 1TB capacities, has been designed and tested to MIL-SPEC 810G standards and can survive water and chemical submersion, exposure to dust, extreme temperatures, 10-foot drops, and other extreme conditions.

The Solo Hawk far outpaces the competition with its ability to be submerged in up to 10 feet of water for 72 hours (not just 30 minutes) and up to 12 feet of chemicals (jet fuel, diesel fuel, oils, hydraulic fuels) for up to one hour. The device operates at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, temperatures between -20 and 50 degrees Celsius, and can be exposed to UV and sand/dust for up to 24 hours. The device incorporates USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB Type-C technologies for enhanced 10 Gbps speed and connectivity. The Solo Hawk Rugged SSD is perfect for rugged applications in manufacturing and industrial settings, remote field work, and other uses such as outdoor photography.

"We developed the Solo Hawk to address a gap in the market for true military-grade portable storage devices available to the civilian market," Randal Barber, CEO of CRU, said. "Solo Hawk adds on-the-go data protection to our family of ioSafe disaster-proof storage products."

The Solo Hawk includes two years of the ioSafe Data Recovery Service, with the option to extend coverage to five years. The device is available at leading online retailers, including Amazon. For more information, visit the ioSafe website.

ABOUT ioSafe and CRU

The ioSafe product line is part of the CRU family, renowned for its role in data security and data transport for governments, military organizations, and businesses worldwide. ioSafe's patented fireproof and waterproof technologies provide the peace of mind that our customer's data is always protected-in the event of fire, flood, or broken plumbing, ioSafe customers are back up and running faster than any other available solution.

