Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DM8U ISIN: US23355L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2XT 
Tradegate
03.09.19
12:05 Uhr
30,005 Euro
-0,275
-0,91 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,380
29,475
15:58
29,355
29,495
15:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY30,005-0,91 %