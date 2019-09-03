RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Launch of Voice-Activated Real Estate Search

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of voice-activated search within its Platform.

All 465,000 subscribers to RESAAS' award-winning real estate technology platform are eligible to use this enhancement. Within the platform, members can now discover homes for sale, including new-to-market pre-MLS listings, as well as referrals, buyer needs, and agent search worldwide.

RESAAS members will be able to interact with the Platform by using phrases such as "Show me listings for sale in New York" or "Search for an agent in Austin".

"Voice-activated search has become increasingly common since the arrival of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri in recent years, so it's not surprising how well RESAAS members have received this new addition to our offering," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Our Company is an advocate of inclusive design. Adding this new capability to our Platform will further increase usability and member engagement."

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) projects that 50% of all searches will be voice searches by 2020. Voice-activated search gives everyone ease of use and convenience. Providing alternative controls creates more usable technology that people with physical impairments, such as blindness, low vision, cognitive or mobility issues are able to take advantage of.

The RESAAS team has extensive experience in creating accessible solutions, which includes winning globally recognized awards for digital accessible design.

"As our membership continues to grow, and the amount of unique real estate data RESAAS captures continues to increase, we are constantly looking for ways to make engaging with our Platform easier for our members," continues RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The more licensed real estate agents we can include in our ecosystem, the more visibility we can provide to the wider real estate industry. Adding in the ability to navigate, search, connect and transact with other professionals on our Platform through voice is an important step forward."

The new voice-activated search functionality is now live and available for all licensed agents that are active members of RESAAS.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

