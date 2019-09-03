ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), announces today that, effective September 2, 2019, Yatir Sadot was appointed the Corporation's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sadot will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions support Adcore's evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Sadot, CPA, is experienced in leading financial strategies, initiating financial solutions to business practices and implementing internal controls for fast-growing technology companies. Mr. Sadot also holds an MBA in Financial Management and Accounting from The Hebrew University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yatir to Adcore's senior management team," stated Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO. "The addition of Mr. Sadot as a full time CFO will contribute greatly to the Corporation's mission and to the organization as a whole."

Mr. Sadot will replace Mr. Enrique David Mamber as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Brill and the rest of the Board would like to thank Enrique for his tireless contributions to Adcore over the years.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

