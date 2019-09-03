Labelling and Artwork Management specialist, Kallik has today confirmed it has completed the sale of its business to FPE Capital, a leading UK growth equity investor in specialist technology companies offering differentiated products or services that are critical to their customers.

Kallik is recognised by Gartner as a world leader delivering traceability and faster time to market across the entire labelling and artwork regulatory supply chain, reducing the time taken to respond to new market and regulatory driven labelling changes and minimising the risk of non-compliance.

Kallik's proven, innovative, automated artwork platform, AMS360, underpins the businesses of global regulated companies including Cardinal Health, Integra, Teleflex, Molnlycke, Coloplast, Diversey, Mary Kay and Exxon Mobil.

FPE is augmenting the existing successful Kallik team with a seasoned executive team to accelerate growth. David Bennett, former CEO at FPE Capital investee company, Inforsense, and former President, Sales and Marketing at Zinc Ahead, a high-growth compliance SaaS provider to the pharmaceutical industry will join the business as CRO. John Hawkins, an experienced software executive and former Chair of FPE investment Kallidus, has also joined the Board as Non-Executive Chairman.

David Barbour, Managing Partner at FPE, commented: "FPE are delighted to have completed the buyout of Kallik, a visionary business addressing regulated industries on a global scale. Our expertise is focussed on delivering accelerated growth in companies operating in large markets that are experiencing change. We recognise those characteristics here and are excited to be partnering with Ash, David and John to take advantage of that shift."

Ashley Goldie, Managing Director of Kallik comments: "I'm delighted to announce this news today which heralds exciting times ahead for both our customers and our employees. FPE Capital's investment demonstrates complete confidence in both our products and our forward revenue projections. The acquisition will accelerate the ambitious growth of our business across all areas, including our technologies, infrastructure and people and provides access to a team of specialists with a proven track record in delivering outstanding growth and expansion into new markets and territories."

About FPE Capital

FPE is a growth private equity investor specialising in lower mid-market UK companies with advantaged business models that offer significant growth potential in large markets that are undergoing structural change. It is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Kallik

Kallik is a global provider of labelling and artwork management solutions for regulated markets such as the pharmaceutical, medical devices, cosmetics and chemicals industries. By centralising messaging content, Kallik enables large national and international organisations often with thousands of products to produce accurate, print-ready artwork for their packaging and labelling in seconds. Kallik stores all content text, symbols and logos as structured data, and manage it in a streamlined way. As a result, amending artwork in line with new market-specific requirements is quick and easy even if multiple product lines are affected, across multiple markets and in multiple languages. For more information visit: http://www.kallik.com/

