Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Holdings Ltd Provides a Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer and Director Jay Garnett

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd, the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis is pleased to provide the following letter to its shareholders from Chief Executive Officer & Director Jay Garnett.

To our valued shareholders

October 17, 2018, marked a historic day in Canada; full federal legalization of adult-use cannabis, which ended a near century-long federal prohibition. It was a momentous step for the Canadian cannabis industry, and a turning point globally. It signified the beginning of a Canadian national industry with a global reach, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. October 2018 also marked my appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion"), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. Over the past year, we have initiated and executed on multiple key initiatives to position Experion as a key player in the cannabis space.

First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the most important component of our plan, my team. I am fortunate to have hired and be working alongside an extremely skilled, highly motivated, committed and passionate team. When it is all said and done, the strategy is only as good as the people chosen to execute that strategy. The nascent nature of the cannabis industry has proven that a good management team, with the interests of its shareholders in mind, is vital to the success of a licensed producer ("LP").

The cannabis sector has evolved considerably since legalization and during my time as CEO. The Cannabis Index for example is now only half of what it was at its height in October 2018, and most LPs large and small have faced significant revaluations as a result. Experion's strategy is purpose-built to enable us to be relevant in all market conditions. We are and will continue to take a 'long-game' approach, and to not divert undue attention to market volatility. With cash on hand, no debt, and revenue-generating brands, we are in an enviable position that has enabled us to be opportunistic in these changing markets and industry conditions.

Our plan is simple, build a viable business and chart a path to profitability. It is our belief that executing a plan to profitability will set us apart from our competitors while rewarding our shareholders and attracting new investors.

In this first CEO letter, we will discuss Experion's:

value proposition including key segments of the industry we are targeting; and our brands;

international footprint; and

the path forward.



After reading this letter, we hope you will acquire greater familiarization of our corporate strategy and goals and have a clearer understanding of our path forward to build a lasting, profitable cannabis company.

To read the letter to shareholders in full, please visit: https://www.experionwellness.com/ceo-letter-to-shareholders/

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" and on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Judy-Ann Pottinger, Phone: 604- 617-5290 Email: judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558224/Experion-Holdings-Ltd-Provides-a-Letter-to-Shareholders-from-Chief-Executive-Officer-and-Director-Jay-Garnett