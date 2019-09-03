Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce the commencement of a geological mapping, prospecting and sampling program at its 30,834 hectare Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium Property found within the Peter Lake Complex in northeastern Saskatchewan. Under the direction of Dr. Larry Hulbert, Forum's exploration team will target massive nickel/copper mineralization and platinum/palladium enriched zones. The Love Lake Property (Figure 1) is located along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake/McClean Lake mine sites, approximately 60 km northeast of Forum's Janice Lake sedimentary copper project, where drilling operated by Rio Tinto is continuing.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO noted, "With nickel climbing above $8.00 /lb. for the first time since 2014, and the outlook for palladium expected to remain very strong, Forum's growth in its energy metal exploration portfolio is timely for our shareholders."

Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium Property, Saskatchewan

The Peter Lake Complex is the largest mafic intrusive complex in Canada with a very similar age, petrological character, and style of PGE mineralization to the Lac Des Isles, East Bull Lake and River Valley complexes in the Thunder Bay and Sudbury regions of Ontario. Forum's mineral claims cover an approximate 18 km strike length of what is known as the Love Lake Igneous Complex (including the Swan River Complex, Love Lake Pluton and other intrusive rocks). It exhibits the correct magmatic conditions and processes to host PGE-enriched mineralization, in addition to the strongest gabbro-hosted magnetic feature in the entire Peter Lake Complex. By comparison, the currently producing Lac des Iles Complex in Ontario is approximately the same size (18 km long x 5 km wide) as the Love Lake Complex, with mine production derived from a much smaller, predominantly gabbroic body 3 km by 1 km in size.

Love Lake Exploration Attributes:

A large mafic-ultramafic complex of world class proportions enriched in nickel/copper/platinum/palladium;

Overlooked and underexplored, now using modern exploration techniques;

Earlier historical work encountered strong mineralization (0.43% Cu; 0.23% Ni; 3.58 g/t Pt; 4.27 g/t Pd; 200 ppb Au) in trenches that require follow-up drilling;

Good access with a provincial highway that transects the property;

Availability of a comprehensive database from historical exploration which will be used to target new areas of PGE and nickel/copper enrichment;

A world-renowned nickel/copper/platinum/palladium specialist, Dr. Larry Hulbert providing guidance to the project.





Ken Wheatley, P.Geo. and Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

