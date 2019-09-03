Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE: VC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following its initial public offering. The company raised gross proceeds of $402,500 from the issuance of 4,025,000 shares priced at $0.10 per share, which included an over-allotment of 525,000 shares. Haywood Securities acted as the agent on the offering.

The company owns 51% of the Sunset Copper Star Property, with an option to earn an undivided 100% interest. The Sunset Copper Star Property is located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, approximately 19 kilometers northwest of the city of Campbell River. The property consists of two contiguous mineral titles covering an area of 1,138 hectares.

The Sunset Copper Star Property covers 3 documented mineral showings - the Star, Sunset and FS Stratiform. Of these the Sunset is the most significant, being classified as a typical copper/silver quartz vein. The first recorded work on the property took place around the turn of the century between 1899 and 1902 when 139 metres of underground workings were completed on the Sunset veins.

In 1973 Four Seasons Manufacturing completed a program of geochemical sampling and ground electromagnetic and magnetic surveys on their FS claims. A total of 464 soil samples were collected, which defined a 60 metre X 300 metre copper soil anomaly on strike with known mineralization exposed in 3 adits. A 2.3 kilogram composite grab sample of mineralized quartz vein was also collected and is reported to have assayed 2.69% copper, 14.4 grams per tonne silver and trace gold.

In November 2018, 190 soil samples, 22 silt samples and 66 rock samples, were collected on behalf of Volatus Capital.

The best result for copper for the rocks samples was 12.2% for a sample of massive chalcocite from the upper adit at the Sunset showing. Two grab samples collected from a trench along the northern logging road returned 1.2% and 3.7% copper.

The company has budgeted $265,000 for a 2-phase exploration program with Phase 1 focussed on additional soil sampling and prospecting.

For more information, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar, or contact James Walchuck, President and CEO, at 604-562-7569 or by email at jimwalchuck@gmail.com.

