The "Europe Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe hydrocarbon refrigerants market was worth US$ 140 Million in 2018. The market is projected to exceed a value of US$ 282 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2024.

Europe has made stringent rules and regulations restricting the use of HFC and HCFC refrigerants which is turn is expected to increase the demand for natural refrigerants in the region. The governments of various countries in the region are taking various initiatives to limit the amount of fluorinated gases that are being sold in Europe and are banning the use of these gases in some new types of equipments as well.

Moreover, hydrocarbon refrigerants are extensively being used in domestic refrigeration systems, commercial refrigeration systems, mobile air conditioners, stationary air conditioners, etc. With the changing lifestyles, food habits and increasing demand of time and energy saving appliances, the demand of hydrocarbon refrigerants has also increased in recent years in the European region.

Apart from being environment-friendly, HCs are quite east to implement, require minimal investment during conversion and have a superior COP (coefficient of performance). Since cooling accounts for more than half of the energy consumption of any building, switching to hydrocarbon refrigerants can result in significant cost saving as well.

In addition to this, hydrocarbon refrigerants can be purchased at cheaper prices, have a low GWP GHG rating (Global Warming Potential and Greenhouse Gas emissions) and offer superior energy efficiency as compared to their alternatives.

Report Scope

Market Breakup by Type

R290

R600a

R1270

Others

Amongst these, propane (R290) currently holds the largest share.

Market Breakup by Application

Refrigeration Systems

Chillers

Air Conditioning Systems

Heat Pumps

Others

Refrigeration systems currently represent the leading segment, accounting for the largest share.

Market Breakup by Region

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Others

Germany currently represents the largest market for hydrocarbon refrigerants in Europe.

