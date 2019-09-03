Focus on Full High-Definition Display Technology

IEE, a manufacturer of field-proven enhanced displays for military applications, will be exhibiting at the 2019 Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, England September 10th -13th. IEE's latest displays feature full high-definition (HD) screens as well as HD video processing, bringing state-of-the-art capabilities for both avionics and ground applications.

IEE's 10.1-inch Widescreen Ultra Extended Graphics Array (WUXGA) multi-function display (MFD) for fixed and rotary wing applications will be featured. This 10.1" MFD has a full color, very high-bright, high-resolution screen that supports full HD. The very wide viewing angle and selectable dual-mode LED backlight provide flexibility to assist the operator's situational awareness.

10.1" Display Technical Features:

10.1 inch WUXGA (1920x1200) color TFT LCD Display Brightness: 1,100 cd/m2 typical Contrast Ratio: 800:1 Viewing Angle: 85º H ± 85º V

Extensive array of operator controls on the sealed, backlit bezel 13 programmable bezel pushbuttons, with tactile feedback and NVIS filtered backlight (MIL-STD-3009) 3-way rotary switch for OFF/NIGHT/DAY, one brightness encoder, two programmable dual-concentric encoders and one 8-way joystick On-screen display (OSD) functions controlled using bezel keys

Video Interface: 2 x HD-SDI (with loop-through), 2 x DVI-D

Serial Communication Interface: RS-422

Power: 28VDC per MIL-STD-704

Environmental: MIL-STD-810F

EMI: MIL-STD-461F

In addition, IEE will feature advanced product information on the 12.1" WXGA GVA display.

"IEE tracks and selects the latest state of the art HD AMLCD panels, and then applies our proven optical performance and rugged enhancements techniques," said Steve Motter, Vice President of Business Development for IEE. "Then we customize the touch screen, bezel and electronics to produce a tailored rugged display suitable for our customer's military application."

IEE also has displays available for direct Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) obsolescence mitigation and instrument replacement. This family of square aspect ratio avionics displays are available in a wide range of sizes, video interface options and custom integrated switch bezels. They offer lifecycle and SWaP-C advantages over legacy CRT. IEE is exhibiting in the South Hall-Stand S5-170 at DSEI, September 10th-13th in conjunction with Solid State Supplies/Ginsbury Electronics. Stop by or make an appointment with Steve Motter by calling toll-free 1-800-422-0867, ext. 327, or email smotter@ieeinc.com.

About Ginsbury Electronics: (Part of the Solid State Supplies Group)

Established in 1979 and located in Rochester, Kent, Ginsbury Electronics is a specialist displays and power component distributor and integrator for commercial, retail, industrial and military clients throughout the UK and Europe. For further information visit www.ginsbury.co.uk.

About IEE:

For over 70 years, Industrial Electronic Engineers, IEE, has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE's direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. Go to: https://ieeinc.com/.

