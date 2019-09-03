Dynasty Gold Corp.: Dynasty Gold Announces up to $650,000 Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV:DYG)(FWB:D5G)(OTC:DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,900,000 shares which consists of up to 3,500,000 non-flow-through shares at $0.10 per share and up to 2,400,000 flow-through shares at $0.125 per share for a total proceed of $650,000. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange's approval.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration programs and for general corporate purposes.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100

Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

