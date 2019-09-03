Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2019

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 
03.09.19
14:13 Uhr
0,595 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
03.09.2019 | 15:41
(39 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Regarding resignation from the Board of "Linas Agro Group", AB

Panevežys, 2019-09-03 15:30 CEST --

Linas Agro Group AB, company code 148030011, Smelynes st. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania

The Company hereby informs that received a notification of resignation of Mr. Darius Jaloveckas from the post of the Member of the Board. The last day of Mr. Darius Jaloveckas term of office in the Company's Board is 3 September 2019.

The Company will notify of the actions regarding election of the new Member of the Board in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.

Investor relations specialist

Vilte Lukoševiciene

Tel. (8~45) 507 346


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)