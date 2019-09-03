Regarding resignation from the Board of "Linas Agro Group", AB

Panevežys, 2019-09-03 15:30 CEST --

Linas Agro Group AB, company code 148030011, Smelynes st. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania

The Company hereby informs that received a notification of resignation of Mr. Darius Jaloveckas from the post of the Member of the Board. The last day of Mr. Darius Jaloveckas term of office in the Company's Board is 3 September 2019.

The Company will notify of the actions regarding election of the new Member of the Board in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.

