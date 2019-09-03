As communicated in Exchange Notice 62/19, Loxam S.A.S. has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Ramirent, whereby every one (1) Ramirent share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 9 per share. On August 13, 2019, Ramirent announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets 3.5.3.7 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to September 6, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options and forwards in Ramirent (RMR1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=737558