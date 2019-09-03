Anzeige
03.09.2019 | 16:19
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Hochtief dual tranche 2027/2031

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Post-stabilisation notice

3rdSeptember 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

€500,000,000 fixed rate Notes due 2027

€250,000,000 fixed rate Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

Dated 09 April 2019 and Supplement No.1 dated 13 May 2019

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000A2YN2U2/ DE000A2YN2V0
Aggregate nominal amount:€750,000,000 benchmark dual tranche
Description:0.50 % €500,000,000 due 3 September 2027
1.125 % € 250,000,000 due 3 September 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
Société Générale CIB

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


