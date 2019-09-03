Featured by PRWeek, Newswire Debuts the 'Earned Media Advantage' Guided Tour

Transforming press releases into the Earned Media Advantage: Greater Brand Awareness, Increased Web Traffic, and Greater Return on Media Communications Spend.

Featured in PRWeek, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour continues to gain traction among customers. Combining best-in-class science, process and technology, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provides customers with the ability to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.



Newswire, a leader in press release distribution, debuts 'Earned Media Advantage' Guided Tour

"The service will help to eliminate pain points associated with evaluating, buying and learning new software," said Newswire CEO Joe Esposito. "The service helps clients 'deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.'"

"Our goal is to take each and every press release and add value to that press release, so that ultimately as it moves through the process, the company can anticipate and expect earned media advantages: increased brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on earned media spend and more," said Esposito.

Customers can now transform "owned" media into the "Earned Media Advantage." Using the right strategies, customers can also lower their costs of paid media while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Patrick Santiago, VP of Customer Success added, "Our customers can trust Newswire for the Earned Media Advantage to streamline and simplify what would normally be a complex journey. Together, our experts are here to provide customers with a plan and a competitive advantage towards a successful campaign!"

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on marketing communications spend and a competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the right medium to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

