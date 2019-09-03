McDonald's Poland Will Implement Reflexis Workforce Management Solutions to 400+ Restaurants and More Than 25,000 Employees

The mobile solution will enable labour law compliance, improve staff retention and allows accurate scheduling to match forecasted demand

DEDHAM, Mass. and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems, the industry leader in real-time store operations and workforce management solutions, announced today that McDonald's Poland and their Franchisees will be implementing multiple Reflexis workforce management solutions.

The Reflexis solutions selected by McDonald's include Workforce Scheduler, Time & Attendance, Employee Self-Service, Advanced Analytics & Reporting and Mobile functionality to provide on-the-go access. These solutions are designed to streamline scheduling for more than 25,000 employees across its Polish operations, as well as allowing them to be fully compliant with local labour laws.

As one of Poland's largest employers, McDonald's has a clear understanding of the problems inherent with the recruitment and retention of staff and the ever-changing employment law landscape. They found that their restaurants required a comprehensive workforce management solution to streamline employment operations for both head office management and restaurant colleagues. The need for this optimisation aligns with McDonald's rapid and ambitious expansion plans across the region.

McDonald's Poland is currently working with less sophisticated scheduling solutions, spreadsheets, or even paper-based methods which has resulted in suboptimal labour scheduling. The Reflexis workforce management solution will allow for regular labour law updates, ensuring all restaurants are fully compliant.

Adam Pienkowski, Managing Director at McDonald's Poland said: "A balanced workforce in our restaurants is extremely important for our business. Our franchisees are looking forward to implementation of Reflexis scheduling solutions. The new tools will provide us with effective and accurate projections for each restaurant. We will be able to secure the right number of employees and position them properly in restaurants. This should optimise labour costs, improve speed of service and consequently, the satisfaction of our guests. We also hope that our employees will appreciate this new, more convenient solution."

Improvements will also be seen in staff morale due to simplified communication of work schedules, shift swaps and holiday requests with the Employee Self-Service app. By enhancing the ease of communication, McDonald's sought to improve employee retention and lower recruitment costs. Managers will now be able to significantly reduce the time required to create accurate labour schedules which will minimise over or under staffing and improve customer service standards.

McDonald's Poland joins current Reflexis customers McDonald's UK, McDonald's Ireland, McDonald's Austria and McDonald's Germany.

OP Choudary, Managing Director EMEA at Reflexis said: "We are proud to be playing a major role in streamlining employee operations across McDonald's Poland and their Franchisees in support of their expansion plans. Reflexis solutions are providing true benefit for all employees, as well as tangible value to the company, ensuring that McDonald's remains one of the most respected employers in Poland."

About McDonald's

McDonald's is one of the largest employers in Poland, with more than 25,000 employees and more than 400 restaurants across 150 cities. The company is a flexible employer that offers guaranteed employment contracts and welcomes a range of employees. 85% of restaurants are franchises run by independent entrepreneurs who undergo at least one year of training.

McDonald's Poland works closely with local suppliers to provide its main ingredients and places special emphasis on compliance with production procedures and quality control. The company ensures all suppliers follow HACCP standards and good manufacturing practices.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis is the leading provider of real-time store operations solutions having been selected by more than 275 global retailers, employing 6 million associates, to simplify store operations, optimise labour spend and improve store execution.

The Reflexis ONE real-time work platform helps retailers drive simplification for stores and improved visibility for field management resulting in significant time savings, precise execution, and a superior customer experience.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.

