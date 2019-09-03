Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street, Sidoti Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jerash management will host one on one meetings at the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel. Meetings with institutional investors will be available throughout the day.

Additionally, Jerash will present at the at the Sidoti Fall Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York, New York. Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their Lake Street institutional sales representative, Sidoti & Co. or Jerash Holdings Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, Columbia, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, Jansport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of four factory units and three warehouses and currently employ approximately 3,600 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is expected to be approximately 8.0 million pieces by the end of calendar year 2019. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

