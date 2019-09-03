A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest marketing analytics engagement for a leading food and beverage manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading food and beverage manufacturing company to accurately analyze the pool of data from disparate sources and extract valuable insights to drive profitability.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading food and beverage manufacturing company, wanted to capture structured and unstructured data and integrate it with their marketing strategies. Also, they wanted to effectively track their marketing spend and evaluate their marketing efforts and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

This case study explains how we helped a food and beverage manufacturer to integrate data across all marketing channels and consolidate it into a common marketing view.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solutions offered helped the client to analyze the impact of their marketing campaigns and gain in-depth insights on improving their marketing strategies. Also, by leveraging Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions, the client was able to improve customer engagement and boost MROI by 37%.

Boost MROI by 37%

Improve customer engagement

Improving marketing strategies

Analyzing the impact of marketing campaigns

