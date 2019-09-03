NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX EXCHANGE: APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION - WORLD HIGH LIFE PLC 03-Sep-2019 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *RULE 23 - PROFORMA PRE-ADMISSION ANNOUNCEMENT * *ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET* *APPLICANT NAME:* *WORLD HIGH LIFE PLC* *APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:* Registered Office and principle place of business: The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW Telephone number: +44 (0) 20 3983 3098 *DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):* David Stadnyk (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Robert Payment (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) Kevin Ernst (Non-Executive Director) Charles ("Charlie") Lamb (Independent Non-Executive Director) *APPLICANT SECTOR:* Financial Services *DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:* The Company was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies to specifically take advantage of the rapidly changing regulatory environment surrounding legal Medicinal Cannabis as well as investment opportunities within the Hemp and CBD wellness sectors. The investment strategy of the Company is to focus on making investments and/or to acquire companies operating within the burgeoning legal Medicinal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD industries to achieve an attractive total return primarily through capital appreciation. The Company has raised GBP2,398,309 through three issues of Ordinary Shares to private subscribers between 26 June 2019 and 27 August 2019. *NAME OF NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:* Peterhouse Capital Limited 80 Cheapside London EC2V 6EE *NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:* 110,398,091 ordinary shares of 1p each *SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):* 11.28 per cent. *SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:* *Shareholder* *Shareholding* *% of Share Capital* Christine McIntosh 19,333,333 17.51% David Stadnyk 13,501,000 12.23% Paul Saunders 10,666,667 9.66% Andrew MacDonald 9,180,000 8.32% Fortius Research & 5,700,000 5.16% Trading Corp Fab Carella 5,670,000 5.14% Litsa Perperidis 5,666,667 5.13% TY & Sons Investments 5,666,667 5.13% Inc *TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:* N/A *THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:* 12 September 2019 *WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:* www.worldhighlife.uk [1] Category Code: MSCL TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 18843 EQS News ID: 867819 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2cde40581a6d0b5b2af39bdec3ed4154&application_id=867819&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

