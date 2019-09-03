Verimatrix Recognized for Excellence in Mobile Development

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, today announced that its new application security service, ProtectMyApp, was recognized with a Gold Stevie Award in the Mobile Development Solution category of the 16th Annual International Business Awards.

With rampant reverse engineering of smartphone application code and tampering activities that can lead to potentially devastating attacks, financial losses and data theft, ProtectMyApp provides the answer developers are seeking. Developers can sign up at www.ProtectMyApp.com and easily upload their final, compiled applications and receive the protected application back in just minutes without the need for security expertise.

"The Gold Stevie Award underscores our commitment to providing the first-of-its-kind cloud service that truly changes how developers of all sizes can approach app protection," said Asaf Ashkenazi, chief strategy officer at Verimatrix. "More and more app developers are turning to ProtectMyApp to quickly gain proven app security technology that's cost effective, easy to use and fast. We're proud to stand as a recognized innovator in the smartphone app industry."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small were eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August. Details about The International Business Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005337/en/

Contacts:

Press

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com