Teleperformance was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in the Nearshore region for the third consecutive year and in Mexico for the second time

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that it was recognized for the third year in a row as one of the Best Companies to Workfor in the Nearshore Region by Great Place to Work. It was also recognized at the country level in Mexico for the second time.

The Great Place to Work methodology is rigorous, objective and sets a global standard to define excellent workplaces in all sectors. The Best Companies to Work for rankings represent the highest distinction that can be obtained from employees for quality in the workplace.

"Our people remain one of Teleperformance's greatest assets, said Juan Ignacio Sada, CEO Nearshore Region, Teleperformance. That is why we place great importance on their opinions, ideas and feedback. As a result, we can provide our employees with a workplace that inspires each and every one of us to be the best we can be."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "As the number one global leader in our industry, providing and maintaining a superior workplace is a key part of Teleperformance's culture. As we are a people business, we truly value each and every member of our incredibly diverse worldwide Teleperformance family. Congratulations to everyone on our Nearshore and Mexico teams for this sustained commitment to making Teleperformance a great place to work."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

