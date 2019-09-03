Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Stockwik Förvaltning AB, LEI: 213800X1259MBEKD5H24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: STWK SE0012257970 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Stockwik Förvaltning AB on September 3, 2019 at 17.30 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous September 4, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB