PNE is currently focused on expanding its business into new technologies (including solar) and emerging markets to access new profit opportunities, which the company expects will boost EBIT by 30-50% vs the historical average by 2023. On 26 August, PNE announced that it is in discussions with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners about potential co-operations and investments that would include a takeover offer for PNE. PNE received an indicative non-binding offer for 100% of the shares, valuing the company at €3.50-3.80 per share.

