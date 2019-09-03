Regulatory News:

Nathalie Lomon becomes Group Senior Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer. She is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Group Management Board.

After more than 6 years in the Group, Vincent Leonard wanted to take his career in a new direction, leveraging his professional experience to serve philanthropic activities.

Commenting on this, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO, said: "I would like to warmly thank Vincent Leonard for his leadership of the Finance Department, against a background of robust growth for the Group in recent years. I am pleased to welcome Nathalie Lomon today and wish her every success in her new position."

A graduate of Neoma Business School, Nathalie Lomon began her career in auditing at Mazars and in the General Inspection department of BNP Paribas. In 2002, she joined Pechiney where she held various financial and management positions. Since 2010, Nathalie Lomon has been with Ingenico notably as Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. She has also been a director of Coface since 2017.

Next key dates October 29 after market closes 9-month 2019 sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6,8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

